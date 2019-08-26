Barry Bennett, 63, Long Prairie

December 10, 1955 - August 21, 2019

A Memorial Service will be held 10:30 AM, Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Long Prairie Grey Eagle High School Gymnasium, Long Prairie, MN, for Barry Bennett, age 63, of Long Prairie, who passed away August 21, 2019. Pastor Dave Gibson of Eden Prairie will officiate and the family will receive visitors on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, Long Prairie. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the school on Thursday. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Barry was born on December 10, 1955, to Robert and Hazel (Swartz) Bennett. He attended school in Long Prairie until high school when his family moved to North Saint Paul where he graduated from high school. He went on to attend Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. Barry was blessed with athletic abilities which, together with his character and work ethic, caused him to stand out among coaches and peers. He excelled in wrestling, earning the MN state championship in high school before going on to earn 3 national collegiate championships. Success with high school and college football led all the way to the NFL where he played 11 seasons, from 1978 to 1988, with the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

While in college Barry met the love of his life, Carol Holmquist, who became his most important teammate. They married July 30, 1977, in Buffalo, MN, and soon after began their family. He and his young family went between living in New Orleans/New York and Buffalo depending on the NFL season. A teaching position provided an opportunity for him to return to Long Prairie in 1992. He also enjoyed coaching wrestling and girls’ golf. He also operated “Barry’s Tree Service.” He retired from teaching in 2014.

Barry was a man who was grounded by his faith in God. With humility he honored his role and responsibility as a husband and father. He described his success as having a positive influence on others such as those he taught and coached. He faithfully served as a Deacon at First Baptist Church. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his daughters Lindsi (Andy) Barnhart, International Falls; Abbie (Frankie) Schoonover, Volborg, MT; and Lacy (Brian) Wiest, Boise, ID; sons Barry Jr (Kristin), Eden Prairie; Lenard (Lexi), Alexandria, VA; and Dylan, Long Prairie; sisters Barbara (Steve) Hatlaban, Charleston, SC; Sheila (Jeff) Godwin, Centerville, MN; and Lois (Steve) Brausen, Little Canada, MN; mother-in-law Harriet Holmquist, Buffalo, MN; and grandchildren Aiden, Abigail, Frank, Cael, Molly, Luke, and Anna.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law Bruce Holmquist, sister-in-law Barbara Holmquist, and niece Gina Holmquist.