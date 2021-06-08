Barbara V. Schlangen, 66, Paynesville

December 4, 1954 - June 3, 2021

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., June 7, 2021, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Roscoe, MN, for Barbara V. Schlangen, age 66, who died Thursday at her home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be Sunday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond and at 10:00 a.m. Monday morning at the church.

Barb was born December 4, 1954, to Edward and Mary (Buchholz) Burg in Melrose, MN. She grew up in Farming, MN, and graduated from Cold Spring, MN.

She married Denis Schlangen on August 30,1975 at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Richmond. After their union they resided in Roscoe and were blessed with 6 sons and 1 daughter.

Barb worked at Animal Fair in Eden Valley sewing stuffed animals, and then worked at Stearns Manufacturing in Paynesville sewing life jackets. She also worked at Casey’s in Richmond in the kitchen making donuts.

Barb enjoyed drinking her coffee on her deck, embroidery, crocheting, cooking, sewing, playing cards, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was a member of the St Agnes Church in Roscoe and a member of Christian Mothers.

She is survived by her children; Kenny (Mary), Dean, Eric, Beth, Justin (Joan), Cory (Sandi); 13 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; siblings, Hilary (Julie), Janette, Diana (Richard)

Kollmann. James (Lynn), Linda (Morris), Roger (Sherry) and many brothers and sisters in-law.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Denis; son, Robert; her parents; siblings and in-laws, Dolores (Ray) Rolfes, Verena (Dan) Kuhl, Cyril, Virginia (Dennis) Shay, and Linus (Kathleen).