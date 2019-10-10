Barbara R. Abbott, 85, Princeton

October 24, 1933 - October 6, 2019

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 2:00 PM (location to be determined) for Barbara R. Abbott who passed away peacefully at the Elim Home, Princeton, MN, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Honoring Barbara’s wishes, there was a private family burial in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton, MN, on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

Barbara was born to the late Raymond and Gertrude (Brandsma) Jackson in Flandreau, SD. Barbara graduated from Egan High School in 1951. She attended and graduated from Northwestern University with a BS in Music. Barbara married Loren Abbott on June 12, 1954, in Highland Park, MN. For most of Barbara’s working career, she was an administrative assistant in various fields.

Barbara enjoyed being with Loren, gardening, music, singing, decorating her home, floral arrangements, and was part of the KTIS radio trio singers.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 65 years, Loren; daughters, Cynthia K. (David) Nath of Colorado Springs, CO, Stephanie G. Stephen of Maple Grove, MN, Nancy L. (Lyle) Erstad of Palatine, IL, and Teresa J. Abbott of Plymouth, MN; sisters, Beverly Kremer of Aroura, NB, Verna Koss of Los Angeles, CA, and Caryl Clubb of Virginia; twelve grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Cheryl Rasse.