Barbara Jean Schultz, 59, Long Prairie

July 28, 1961 - May 12, 2021

A celebration of Life be held from 12-4:00 PM on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 18666 County Rd 10, Long Prairie, MN 56347 for Barbara Schultz, 59 of Long Prairie. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Barbara was born July 28, 1961 to Erhardt and Marge (Michels) Shultz in St. Cloud. She worked at Jenni-O-Turkey farms for over twenty years, both in Swift Falls and in Browerville. She was an extremely hard worker and made a long-lasting impression on her coworkers. She loved going rock picking and playing games on her computer. She had the biggest heart and would help anyone if she could. She loved to go shopping and to play Skip-Bo. She would crochet or color to relax. Barb cared deeply for a lot of people who considered her their second mom because she treated them as though they were her own. Above all else, Barb loved her children, grandchildren and fur-babies. She loved to spend time spoiling each of them. Barb was an amazing, strong and stubborn woman that was full of spunk. She will be dearly missed by many.

Survivors include her mother Marge Shultz of Madison, MN; Daughter Trista (Tyler) Larson of Long Prairie; son Michael (Lisa Dolezal) Chenoweth of Springfield, MN; sisters Diane Chapman of Appleton, MN, Sherry (Dennis) Hines of Pillager, Lori Schultz and Bobbi Schultz both of Marshall, Missy Schultz of Sartell and brother Randy (Michelle) Schultz of Richfield; eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by her father Erhardt Shultz and nephew Arlan Schultz.