Barbara J. Maricle, 88, Princeton

May 21, 1934 - October 18, 2022

Barbara J. Maricle, age 88 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2022, at Elk River Senior Living. Barbara Jean Hoff was born to Arland and Margaret (Mathison) Hoff on May 21, 1934, in Austin. She graduated from high school and went on to a secretarial school for training. Barbara worked as a secretary at the Austin High School for a few years until she was married to Melvin “Swede” Maricle in April of 1957, and together they raised their four children. Barbara was a stay-at-home mother for 12 years, and then spent the remainder of her career as a bookkeeper for Industrial Hardfacing, Inc. for over 20 years.

Barbara was known for her love of a good book, especially Westerns or Romance novels, and throughout her life she encouraged her children and grandchildren to become avid readers. She enjoyed hand crafts and was very talented at embroidery, crocheting, knitting, and tatting or making lace. Barbara also was an avid sewer and would make and tailor her own clothing, a talent she also passed on to her family. She also enjoyed spending summers at the lake fishing and having long phone conversations, keeping in touch with family and friends. Above all else, Barbara will be remembered for her love of her family. She will be dearly missed as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Barbara is survived by her children, Rhonda, Denise, Scott, and Laura (Jeff); eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Melvin on April 8, 1994; and siblings, Helen Hoffman and Donald Hoff.