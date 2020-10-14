Barbara E. Sobieck, 88, St. Cloud

February 26, 1932 - October 12, 2020

Graveside Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud for Barbara E. Sobieck, age 88, who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Barbara England Sobieck was born February 26, 1932 in St. Cloud to Ernest & Mayme (Lantz) England. She married Nicholas Sobieck on May 27, 1967 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Barb lived in the St. Cloud area all of her life and worked as a secretary for Home Gas and Jack Frost. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and St. Cloud East Side VFW Post #4847 Auxiliary. Barb enjoyed word finds, flowers, watching birds and squirrels, cooking, and spending time with family. She was dependable, big hearted, witty, hospitable, and always supportive.

Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Sobieck of St. Cloud; grandson, Tyler (Kate) Sobieck of Rice; and great grandchildren, Ireland and Reagan. Barb was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nicholas on May 4, 2016; brother, Robert England; sisters, Ruth Ann Morton and Doreen Cater; and son-in-law, Thomas Sobieck.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.