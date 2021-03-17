Barbara “Barb” J. Eull, 66, Paynesville

April 19, 1954 - March 11, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Barbara “Barb” J. Eull, age 66, who passed away Thursday at her home surrounded by her family. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley and one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the church. Christian Mothers will pray at 3:45 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Barb was born April 19, 1954 in Litchfield to Raymond & Lucille (Holmes) Anderson. She married Tony Eull on July 6, 1974 at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Litchfield. They lived in Kerkoven until moving to Paynesville in 1977. Barb worked as a Dental Assistant for Drs. Dan & Jen Eckmann in Paynesville, retiring in 2019. She raised a family and helped in the family business. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church, Lionesses, and was very involved in 4-H when her kids were younger. Barb enjoyed cutting grass on the rider, spending time outdoors, gardening, flowers, and cross-stich. She was a faithful, quiet, gentle soul who had a great sense of humor and a great smile and laugh. Barb was a strong-spirited, a fighter, and a caregiver who always put others first. She was kind, patient, and a huge animal lover. Family was very important to her.

Survivors include her husband, Tony of Paynesville; sons and daughter, Tim Eull of Litchfield, Wayne (Megan) Eull of Rapid City, SD, and Christie (Craig) Bischof of Paynesville; brother, Steve (Barb) Anderson of Savage; and grandchildren, Billy, Dan, Brantley, Colton, and one on the way. Barb was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Stan.