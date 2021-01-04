Barbara B. Berscheid, 93, Waite Park

September 6, 1927 - January 2, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Barbara B. Berscheid, age 93, of Waite Park. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Private burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6 and from 1 - 2 p.m. on Thursday, both at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Masks will be required and social distancing observed.

Barbara was born in Kulm, North Dakota to Jacob and Mary (Isaak) Bader. She graduated from St. John’s Hospital School of Nursing on May 30, 1949, she completed her post-grad work at Trinity Hospital, Jamestown, North Dakota and St. Cloud Veteran’s Hospital. She earned her Bachelor Degree in Nursing (BAN) from Metropolitan State University, Minneapolis – St. Paul, MN on January 27, 1987. She was a nursing instructor at St. Cloud Hospital Registered Nursing Program from 1967 – 1972 and St. Cloud Vo-Tech Practical Nursing Program from 1972 – 1976. She worked at St. Cloud Veterans Hospital for 10 years until retirement. Her nursing achievements were entered into the “Who’s WHO” Nursing Journal.

Barbara married Adrian John Berscheid on September 6, 1949 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Kimball, MN. Barbara and Adrian moved to St. Cloud and later resided in Waite Park to raise their children since 1952. She resided in her “apartment” at the Sanctuary of St. Cloud since March 4, 2019, where she died peacefully on Saturday, January 2, with her hand being held by her youngest daughter Angie, while saying the Lord’s Prayer. Having loved God the Father her entire life, she is now in the loving arms of her Lord Jesus Christ. In support of Trinity Missions, she sponsored 14 “foster sons” in the priesthood, all ordained at Silver Springs, Maryland.

Barbara is survived by four sons and four daughters, Patricia (Rich) Worrell, Jacquelyn Anderson, John (Kathy) Berscheid, Thomas (Lisa) Berscheid, Matthew Berscheid, Mary Westerlund, Luke Berscheid, and Angie (Frank) Theisen, 14 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, husband Adrian (2006), grandson Christopher, and siblings Rev. Gilbert Bader, Dorothy Lange, Selma Schlauch, Mabel Mogck, Irene Nygaard, Roy Bader, and one infant brother.