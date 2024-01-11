Barbara A. North, 90, St. Cloud

October 29, 1933 - January 10, 2024

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at St. Mary’s Cathedral (Upper Church) in St. Cloud, for Barbara A. North, age 90, of St. Cloud, who passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community. Reverend Douglas Liebsch and Reverend Steven Binsfeld will con-celebrate. Burial of the urn will take place at Immaculate Conception Parish Cemetery in Sedan, Minnesota.

Visitation will be held after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Barbara was born near Grove Lake, Minnesota on the family farm, October 29, 1933 to Ben and Anna (Zenner) Terhaar. She married John North on July 10, 1976 in Nevada. She has been a resident of Central Minnesota since 1996. Barbara was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral.

She is survived by her siblings, Bernice Kline, Bernard Terhaar, Anna Marie Rametta; in-laws, Shirley Terhaar and Virgina Terhaar; Alicia Yost; and many nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John November 30, 1994; siblings, Oscar, Esther “Terri” (Duane) Popelik, Gerald (Rosella) Terhaar, Richard (Patty) Terhaar, Clifford (Gloria) Terhaar, Ruth (Ozzie) Stepan, Kenneth Terhaar; in-laws, Bud Kline and Paul Rametta.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Centra Care Hospice, St. Benedict’s Senior Community and St. Mary’s Cathedral (both past and present) for all the care and guidance given to Barbara over the years.