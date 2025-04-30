Barbara A. Johnson, 92, St. Cloud

May 13, 1932 - April 28, 2025

Barbara Ann Johnson, age 92, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday April 28, 2025 at Ridgeview Place Assisted Living, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Funeral services will be Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on June 5. Burial will be North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MNN. Arrangements are with the Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Barbara was born May 13, 1932 in Superior, WI to Theodore and Selma Regina (Herreid) Saed. She married Kenneth A. Johnson on June 25, 1955 in Superior, WI. Barbara received a Bachelor of Music Degree in Piano, Organ and Church Music from St. Olaf College. Throughout her life she was active in church music, primarily as an organist. She was organist for the Concordia Lutheran Church in Superior, WI, Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for many years and organist and choir accompanist at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for 3 ½ years. Barbara also was a piano and organ instructor from 1960 to 1999. In addition to her musical career Barbara also worked as a medical secretary at Memorial Hospital in Milwaukee, WI and was a dictaphone operator for Scott-Atwater of Minneapolis and DeZurik, Inc. of Sartell, MN.

Barbara was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud where she was a Sunday School Teacher and President of Circle. She was also a member and President of Central Minnesota Music Teachers and chair of theory exams. Her students were involved in Snowflake Festival, music contests, and theory and piano exams. Barbara also served as chair of the Cancer Fund in St. Cloud 1969-1970.

In addition to her passion for music, Barbara enjoyed playing bridge and just about any card or board game. She also loved being with family at the lake and Cragun’s and together for numerous celebrations. Spending time with friends for lunches and birthdays was also a highlight for her. Barbara also loved the Christmas holidays and made each one special with songs and the Christmas story from the Bible.

She is survived by children Steven (Sheila) of St. Cloud, MN, Becky Johnson of Monticello, MN and Betsy Johnson of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren Jacob Johnson, Stephanie (Jared Dokkebakken) Johnson, Kent (Jill) Holthaus, Mitch Holthaus, Melissa (Josh) Anderson, and Kyle Updike; great grandchildren, Aiden, Abigail, Rylee, Rowan, Liam, Lacey and LeRoy.

She is preceded in death by husband Kenneth, parents, sister Kathryn and brothers Theodore Jr, Robert and William.