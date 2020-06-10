Bar with Confederate Memorabilia Off, Then On Tourism Website

SAUK RAPIDS (AP) -- A Benton County bar that has an extensive collection of Confederate memorabilia was removed from Minnesota's official tourism website after receiving complaints the owner was ``glorifying'' the Confederacy.

But after about 30 complaints were reviewed, the listing for Rollie's Rednecks and Longnecks in Sauk Rapids has been reinstated to the Explore MN website, which allows local agencies to maintain listings for businesses in their area.

Visit Greater St. Cloud executive director Julie Lunning says it's up to the business owners to determine what they want to display.