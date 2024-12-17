Bald Eagle Step Closer to Becoming National Bird

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) -- It's long been a symbol of our country, and now the bald eagle may soon be the official National Bird of the United States.

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith along with Representatives Brad Finstad and Angie Craig announced their bipartisan legislation passed the House and Senate.

It will now head to the president's desk to be signed into law.

Senator Smith said,

"The Bald Eagle has been a universally recognizable symbol of patriotism in this country for centuries and they thrive in Minnesota because of our lakes and forestry."

The bald eagle has been a national symbol in this country since 1782.