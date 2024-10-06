Backwards Bread Company Grows At The Speed Of Trust

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local bakery celebrated it 5th Anniversary on Saturday. Backwards Bread Company started out in the owners' basement as cottage food baking selling to family and friends and became so popular they got their license and started selling to coffee shops and co-ops.

From there, they bought Collegeville Artisan Bakery in St. Joeseph to learn for a year before moving into their current location five years ago. Co-owner Liz Meyer says they have moved at the speed of trust and it has been an amazing journey:

"It's pretty emotional, we feel very honored, for us baking kind of, we were drawn to it, it was something that chose us so for it to continue to choose us and for the community to continue to show up and support us, we just are riding the wave and having fun and we pinch ourselves sometimes that this is our reality."

She says the day was all about celebrating their customers and they hope to continue to grow:

"We have the opportunity in the next few years to expand into the full capacity of the building we're in so we're exploring what that might look like. As it is now we are pretty maxed out on our floor space here for production so we can grow a little bit but we are doing most of what we can do with our team and the size of space we have."

Meyer says they run 24 - 7 with co-owner and lead baker Travis Harjes working 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. with a few others getting all the bread and goodies ready. The rest of the staff starts at 6 and fills in throughout the day. Backwards Bread Company has 13 employees, and Meyer says it is like baking with a big family.

She says they were shocked and surprised by the turnout at their anniversary celebration. The 5th Anniversary celebration ran from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with live music, coffee and food trucks, and giveaways.

