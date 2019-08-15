Backwards Bread Company to Open Retail Space Next Month

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud Bakery is inching closer to opening their own retail shop.

Backwards Bread Company moved their operations to south St. Cloud back in March after operating in St. Joseph for the last few years.

Liz Meyer and Travis Harjes own the business. Harjes says it's been a memorable journey for them to get to this point.

It's been a ride since the beginning. From selling at the Good Earth Food Co-op a few years ago and here we are in a 3,000 square-foot facility about to open retail and sell to an excited community some quality baked goods.

The business wanted the space open this summer but hit a short snag as they sorted through the proper paperwork and permits. Construction is currently underway and the retail area is expected to open next month.

Meyer says to help keep up with the demand of the retail space and their current distributions, they are looking to increase bakery production and hire a few more employees.

Right now we fluctuate from 2-3 nights a week baking and now with retail it would be about 5-6 nights a week we will be baking fresh pastries for the display case so when customers come in they will have a beautiful case to pick from.

She says the retail area will include a bread rack, pastries display case and a small sitting space for customers.

The business started in 2016 and then bought out Collegeville Artisan Bakery in 2017. Backwards Bread Company is located next to Southway Bowl.

You can find their products in a variety of stores as well as at the Sauk Rapids, St. Joseph and Waite Park farmers markets.

