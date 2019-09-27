Backwards Bread To Hold Soft Opening of New Retail Space Tuesday

ST. CLOUD -- You can grab a sweet treat on the south side of St. Cloud starting Tuesday.

Backwards Bread Company plans to hold a soft opening at their new retail space next to Southway Bowl.

Liz Meyer and Travis Harjes own the business. Meyer says they've been open the last few Fridays to help workout the rust.

People are very excited and excited to have it regularly available. The last few Friday's we've had non-stop traffic coming in an out.

The bakery plans to sell pastries, muffins, cookies, scones and breads in their new retail space.

Harjes says with the retail space operational, they know there will be a learning curve on the baking side.

It's just going to be different and change things around. It's going to be more days of running the ovens so trying to figure that out.

Along with the retail area, there will also be a seating area for guests to relax and socialize.

The business plans to be open from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.