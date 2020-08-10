Back to Back Deployments for Minnesota National Guard Unit

STILLWATER (AP) -- One of the first Minnesota National Guard units to respond to unrest following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis is headed out on a new mission.

The Stillwater-based 34th Military Police Company is deploying on a yearlong mission to provide security at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base.

A send-off ceremony Sunday at the Stillwater armory was scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Company commander Capt. Troy Davidson said while the unit has had a year to prepare for the Guantanamo Bay deployment, it had just hours to respond to the unrest over Floyd's death.

The unit went right back to training for Guantanamo Bay after it served in the Twin Cities.