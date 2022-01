AVON -- The Avon police department is looking for whoever broke into Spunky's Bar early Monday morning.

They say the businesses sustained extensive damage and theft. Evidence from the scene possibly leads to other bar burglaries in the area and at least one suspect's clothing matches the suspect's clothing shown on hidden video at Spunky's.

Avon police are asking for your help in identifying a pick-up and the suspect.