Avon Man Not Hurt After Crashing Vehicle into Lake

AVON -- An Avon man is unharmed after crashing his vehicle into a lake Friday night.

The incident happened just after 8:00 p.m. in the 34000 block of County Road 9 in Avon Township.

Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka says the driver left the roadway, entered the ditch hitting an approach, continued through a yard hitting a raised flower garden and down the hill into Lower Spunk Lake.

First responders and good Samaritans helped the driver out of the vehicle. He was not hurt.

Soyka says it's believed a medical condition caused the crash.

A tow truck was called in to remove the vehicle from the lake. The name of the driver was not released.