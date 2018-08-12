Ava Rose Archambault, 7 months, Cold Spring

December 19, 2017 - August 12, 2018

A Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 17, 2018 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Ava Rose Archambault, age 7 months, who died Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be after 9:00 a.m. Friday morning at the funeral home.

Ava Rose was born in St. Cloud, MN to Nick Denzer and Jackie Kern.

Survivors include her parents; sister, Aleah; grandparents, Kevin and Pam Bierschbach, Ronad Kern, Tanya Truehart, David Archambault, Todd Denzer, Sr; aunt, Jada Bierschbach; uncles, Todd Denzer, Jr., Chris Denzer and Hunter Fuecker.