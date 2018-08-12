Ava Rose Archambault, 7 months, Cold Spring
December 19, 2017 - August 12, 2018
A Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 17, 2018 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Ava Rose Archambault, age 7 months, who died Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital.
A gathering of relatives and friends will be after 9:00 a.m. Friday morning at the funeral home.
Ava Rose was born in St. Cloud, MN to Nick Denzer and Jackie Kern.
Survivors include her parents; sister, Aleah; grandparents, Kevin and Pam Bierschbach, Ronad Kern, Tanya Truehart, David Archambault, Todd Denzer, Sr; aunt, Jada Bierschbach; uncles, Todd Denzer, Jr., Chris Denzer and Hunter Fuecker.