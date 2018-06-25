Autopsy: Black Man Shot Multiple Times By Police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Authorities say a black man who was killed by Minneapolis police officers over the weekend had been shot multiple times and died as a result of those gunshot wounds.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled Monday that the death of 31-year-old Thurman Blevins Jr. of Minneapolis was a homicide.

Blevins was shot Saturday afternoon in an alley in north Minneapolis.

State investigators say officers responded to at least one report of a man firing a handgun. Investigators say that as officers approached, Blevins ran away with a black and silver gun. Officers ran after him and shot him.

But some people who say they saw the incident unfold said Blevins didn't have a gun.

Authorities say the officers' body-worn cameras recorded the shooting. That video has not been released.