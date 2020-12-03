Authorities: Small Plane Crash-Lands On Interstate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Authorities say a small plane has crash-landed and hit a vehicle on a Minnesota interstate, with no injuries reported.
Officials say the single-engine Bellanca Viking plane was temporarily closing part of the highway Wednesday night in the Minneapolis-area city of Arden Hills.
Two people were on board. The pilot has been identified as 52-year-old Craig Gifford of Minneapolis.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation and Safety Board are
investigating.
