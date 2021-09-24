UPDATE: Suspect Who Fled Police in Sauk Rapids Still Missing

SAUK RAPIDS -- A suspect who fled police in Sauk Rapids Friday afternoon remains unfound.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says law enforcement agencies searching for this suspect have exhausted all available efforts to find him, but the suspect remains at large.

Authorities will continue to maintain a presence in the area to ensure the safety of residents.

Residents in the area who see this suspect is asked to call 911 immediately.

The sheriff's office was searching for a suspect who was wanted for theft related crimes and fleeing police in the area of Garden Brook Drive Northeast and Strawberry Court Northeast in Sauk Rapids.

The suspect last seen in the swampy area near the intersection.

The 37-year-old suspect is described as a white man, about 6'0 tall, weighing 300 pounds, with short black hair and a short black beard. Authorities says he was last seen wearing a light grey sweatshirt that says "champion" on the front, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Due to the incident the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district says buses were delayed and had to be held at the high school.

School officials says there is no danger to the students or staff.