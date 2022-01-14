Authorities Respond To Sauk Centre Barn Fire

SAUK CENTRE -- A fire damaged a barn in Sauk Centre Thursday night.

Fire crews from Sauk Centre and Melrose arrived at the scene in the 38000 block of County Road 185 to fight the flames.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the fire appeared to have begun in a small attached shed at the front of the barn.

The homeowner, 65-year-old William Wessel of Sauk Centre, told authorities a small heater was being used in the shed to keep the water lines from freezing.

Authorities say the animals inside the barn were able to escape through the rear barn doors. None of the animals were hurt or lost.