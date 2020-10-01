Authorities Release Name of Man Killed by Police

ST. CLOUD -- The Midwest Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed by police on Tuesday night in St. Cloud. He's 27-year-old Kirby Hengel. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

A woman who was hurt during the incident was treated at St. Cloud Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released Wednesday morning.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents will determine whether squad cameras or body cameras captured video or audio of the incident. A gun was recovered from next the Hengel's body. The BCA is conducting interviews with more than two dozen incident participants and witnesses.

Hengel was wanted by the ATF and St. Paul police for two incidents in St. Paul. On Monday Hengel allegedly shot at officers and then was involved in an armed carjacking a short time later.

Kirby Hengel, Minnesota Department of Corrections