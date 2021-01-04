Authorities Looking for Camper Taken from Little Falls RV Store

LITTLE FALLS – Authorities in Morrison County are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing camper.

The Sheriff’s Office says they received a report Monday morning about a camper taken from Hilmerson RV and Marine Superstore, located south of Little Falls along Highway 10. A tan and brown multi-colored 2018 Rockwood Travel Trailer with a Minnesota license plate reading RW25718 was reportedly stolen off Hilmerson’s RV lot.

The 35-foot travel trailer was taken on Sunday around 11:00 p.m. and was last seen traveling east on Highway 27 towards Pierz.

The suspect vehicle is a dark-colored four door Chevy truck.

Photo of missing camper from surveillance video (Morrison County Sheriff)

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to be on the lookout for the camper and the suspect vehicle, and to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233 with any information. Authorities also urge residents to report any suspicious activity, especially after business hours.

To see the surveillance video, go to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.