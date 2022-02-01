Authorities Investigating Mail Thefts in Morrison County

SCANDIA VALLEY TOWNSHIP -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of some mail theft recently. Deputies got the report just after 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Someone dumped the letters at the Crow Wing Power substation just east of Little Falls.

The sheriff's office says it appears all of the mail was from the areas around Bear Road and Cottonwood Road north of Cushing.

Some tips to protect yourself from mail theft include, picking it up promptly after delivery and never leaving it in your mailbox overnight, telling your post office when you will be out of town, and mailing your letters with personal information or other value at the post office.

Get our free mobile app

Residents are asked to keep watch for anyone other than a U.S. Postal worker or mail carrier who may be seen manipulating someone's mail. Always try to get a description of the vehicle and suspect if possible.

The 25 Highest Paying Jobs In Minnesota

Top 10 News Stories for the St. Cloud Area in 2021