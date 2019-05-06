Authorities Investigating Fatal Crash Near St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- Authorities continue to investigate a fatal crash near St. Joseph over the weekend.

The incident happened just before 7:00 Friday night at the intersection of County Road 3 and Norway Road in St. Wendel Township.

Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka says 46-year-old Jonathan Grace, of St. Joseph, was heading west on Norway Road when he struck a southbound vehicle on the driver's side door.

The driver of the second vehicle, 54-year-old Stacy Meyer of Freeport, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where she later died.

Grace suffered minor minor injuries in the crash. Soyka says both drivers were wearing seat belts.