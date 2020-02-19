Authorities Investigating Fatal Crash Near Buffalo

BUFFALO -- Wright County authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Buffalo.

Authorities responded to a two vehicle crash in the area of County Road 35 and Eaken Avenue Northeast around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff's office says 26-year-old Sarah Robole, of River Falls, Wisconsin, was heading east on County Road 35 when she crossed the center line an hit another vehicle head-on.

Robole was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center for multiple injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 60-year-old Gary Wagner of Buffalo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say there have been no arrests and no charges filed at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

