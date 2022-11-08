Authorities Get Reports of Mailbox Tampering in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating some unusual activity involving mailboxes.

The sheriff's office says they've received reports of mailboxes being tampered with and possibly mail being taken in Scandia Valley Township, near Fish Trap Lake and Lake Alexander.

Authorities say an older, red colored single cab smaller pickup pulling a trailer with wooden sides was seen in the area over the past week. The vehicle was driven by a man wearing a ball cap.

If you have any information regarding these incident, or the possible identity of the person, you're asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff's Office 320-632-9233.