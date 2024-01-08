Aurora L. Steichen, Infant

December 21, 2023 - January 4, 2024



Aurora Lee Steichen was born on Dec. 21, 2023 to Andrew and Desiree Steichen, the same day as her great-grandfather’s passing four years earlier.

Aurora was named after a song written by Andrew and named by Desiree in picturing stars dancing in the night sky like Aurora Borealis.

Though her time was short, she was loved and cherished every moment by all who knew her, and was an immense grace and blessing in our lives. From hand hugs to diaper changes, Aurora showed us that life happens in the smallest and quickest of moments and that we can all offer love in such moments.

Aurora passed around midnight the night of January 3rd, the NASA picture of the day was of SAR (stable auroral red) arc (https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/ap240103.html). God is surely watching over her, for this sign is too far-fetched to call a coincidence.

We would like to thank all those who loved her and prayed for her, especially the St. Cloud Hospital NICU staff who’s love and dedication gave us this time with our daughter.

May you rest peacefully Aurora.