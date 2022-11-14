September 26, 1935 - November 11, 2022

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley for Audrine E. Rost, age 87, of Paynesville and formerly of Fairmont and Faribault. Audrine passed away at her home on Friday, November 11, 2022. Reverend Ben Hollingsead will officiate. Burial will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Friday at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Faribault.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and one hour prior to services on Friday at the Church.

Audrine was born September 26, 1935 in Wannaska, Minnesota to Lawrence and Cora (Aasen) Larson. She married Lowell Rost on July 26, 1958 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault.

She enjoyed tying quilts, cooking, baking, canning and reading. Audrine was devoted to her family and homemaking.

Audrine is survived by her loving husband; children Lori (Bill) Bruns of Redlands, CA, Randi (Teresa) Rost of Loveland, CO, Tim (Gwen) of Plano, TX, Jolene (Jeff) Long of Champlin; grandchildren Tony (Megan) Long, Ben Long, Chloe Long, Rachel (Caleb) Spencer, Hannah Rost, Zachary Rost, Hayley Rost, Tommy Rost, Janna Bruns; one great-granddaughter Rosalynn Mae Spencer; sister Marilyn Dahlquist; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Darlene Gray, Lars Larson, Donna Koktavy and Sharon Klapperich.