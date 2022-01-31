Audrey Louise Groshong, 75, St. Cloud

November 1, 1946 - January 25, 2022

Audrey Louise Groshong, age 75, St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at The Sanctuary in St. Cloud, MN.

A service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Audrey was born November 1, 1946 in Bemidji, MN to Paul I. and Florence E. (Haffner) Bean. She graduated from Pillager High School in 1965. Audrey was a member of Assembly of God Church in Staples, MN. She was an animal lover and enjoyed playing cribbage, horseback riding and watching her grandchildren’s sporting events. Audrey loved traveling, especially to Jamaica. She served as an ambassador at The Sanctuary as well as being the Wii bowling champion. Audrey was a strong advocate for her family, especially the women.

Survivors include her daughter, Kim (Scott) Larson of St. Cloud, MN; son, Troy (Gail) Hradsky of Brainerd, MN; sister, Sharon Martin of Staples, MN; four grandchildren, Dane (Steph) Fransen of Foley, MN; Chase (Michelle) Larson of St. Cloud, MN; Beaudrey (Katey) Hradsky of Nisswa, MN; and Mikinzie (Luke) Steadman of Annaconda, MT; and four great grandchildren, Max, Jayda, Louis and Harper.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Beverly Bean.