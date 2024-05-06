Audrey Karpinski, 82, Hollywood, FL, formerly of Little Falls

July 17, 1941 - April 18, 2024

attachment-Audrey Karpinski loading...

Audrey Hines Karpinski, age 82 of Hollywood, FL, formerly of Little Falls, died peacefully on April 18, 2024 surrounded by her children at Memorial Regional Hospital South in Hollywood, FL.

A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 22 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father David Maciej presiding. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral Mass from 9:30 AM until the hour of service at the church with a rosary being said at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at 1:00 PM at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. A reception will take place at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie at 1:45 PM. Please follow the link to view the service. https://private.memoryshare.com/memoryshare/video/audrey-karpinski-8061633

Audrey Ann Hines was born on July 17, 1941 in Little Falls, MN to Stanley Hines and Rose (Knopik) Hines. On May 22, 1967 Audrey married Alexander Karpinski at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. After raising their children, Audrey and Alex moved to North Carolina to spend their retirement closer to their children. Audrey moved to Hollywood, FL in 2022.

Audrey enjoyed baking, knitting, roses, and being a mother. She loved visiting her children and seeing new places. One of her favorite places to visit was Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. She faithfully prayed to St. Therese throughout her life and smiled whenever a rose unexpectedly appeared to let her know her prayers had been heard.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Amy Karpinski of Apex, NC and Ann Karpinski of Broomfield, CO; and son Alan Karpinski of Aventura, FL.

Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander; parents Stanley and Rose Hines; sisters Isabelle Karpinski, Esther LeBlanc, and Frances Hines; and infant brother John.

Audrey will be interred at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls next to her beloved husband.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to The American Cancer Society, The Society of the Little Flower, or a charity of the donor’s choice.