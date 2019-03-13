Audit Finds No Child Care Fraud-Terror Link

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Minnesota's legislative auditor says he can't substantiate allegations that money defrauded from a state child care program found its way to terror organizations overseas.

Lawmakers asked for the report following TV reports last year alleging that fraud in the Minnesota Child Care Assistance Program ran as high as $100 million annually. The KMSP-TV reports, partly citing unidentified sources, also said state and federal agents had tracked some of the money overseas and that they believed some of the cash was likely being skimmed by terrorist groups.

The report released Wednesday says investigators didn't find evidence to substantiate a connection between fraud money and support for a terrorist organization.

It says fraud in the child care program is a recognized problem, but it couldn't establish a reliable estimate of how big.