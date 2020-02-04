Attorney Pleads Guilty in Insurance Fraud Scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A Twin Cities personal injury attorney has pleaded guilty to defrauding auto insurance companies by making false health care claims.

William Sutor III entered the plea Monday to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors. Sutor was accused of working with chiropractors to bill insurance companies for treatments that he knew the patient never received.

The plea deal has prosecutors asking for 10 to 16 months, plus up to $55,000 in fines and $14,600 in restitution.