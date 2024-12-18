Atlanta Falcons Bench Ex-Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Cousins

ATLANTA, GA (WJON News) -- The Atlanta Falcons are benching former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Coach Raheem Morris announced Tuesday night that rookie Michael Penix, Junior will be the Falcons starting quarterback moving forward.

Thirty-six-year-old Cousins left Minnesota in the offseason to sign a four-year 180-million-dollar contract with Atlanta.

The Falcons then selected Penix with the eighth overall pick in the N-F-L Draft.

Cousins threw just one touchdown pass and nine interceptions over the past five games.

Get our free mobile app

The Vikings routed Atlanta 42-21 in Cousins return to U-S Bank Stadium on December 8th.