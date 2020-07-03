Assumption Community Opens New Memory Care Unit

COLD SPRING -- A Cold Spring assisted living facility has opened its new memory care unit.

Assumption Community started welcoming guests into Asher Haus last month.

The 28 unit facility gives people who suffer from dementia and Alzheimer's disease a place where they can continue to live as independently as possible in a secure setting.

Asher Haus provides an apartment-style living space, with multiple small and large group activities and specially trained staff to help engage and provide a high quality of life for individuals.

The new building cost roughly $3-million.

Assumption Community is currently taking applications and giving tours of Asher Haus. If you would like more information you can call 320-685-4110.