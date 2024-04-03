Arvin Litke, 91, Pierz

March 16, 1933 - April 2, 2024

Arvin Litke, 91 year old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away at the Harmony House in Pierz on Tuesday, April 2.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz with Father Aaron Nett and Father Tony Kroll concelebrating.

The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. and from 9:00-10:30 A.M. on Saturday, April 6 all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz.

A Knights of Columbus Office of the Dead will be said at 6:00 P.M. on Friday evening at the funeral home.