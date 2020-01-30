Artifacts Wanted To Celebrate Paramount’s Almost 100-Year History

ST. CLOUD -- An historic downtown St. Cloud landmark is nearing 100-years-old and you can help tell its story.

The Paramount Center for the Arts and the Stearns History Museum are teaming up to collect an assortment of artifacts and memorabilia to tell the history of the Paramount Theatre.

Carie Essig is the Executive Director of the Stearns History Museum. She says the idea developed after learning there wasn't many artifacts relating to the Paramount.

A lot of the material we have in the museum is mostly archival material, like programs from shows, but as far as three dimensional objects we have a few but not a lot, which led to the conversation of who has this collection.

Items of interest include ticket stubs, clothing worn during performances, costumes and more.

Essig says while the Paramount doesn't turn 100 until 2021, they needed time to go through the pieces they collect for the exhibit.

It takes time to collect, it takes time to get the word out that we are collecting and once we get those pieces it takes time to look at how to weave them together to tell a bigger story.

She says depending on the number of donations, the exhibit could be a traveling display between the Paramount and the museum.

If your interested in donating an item to the Paramount collection you're asked to contact the Stearns History Museum at 320-253-8424.

