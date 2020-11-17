Arthur R. Fasen, 97, Sartell and formerly of Eden Prairie

September 20, 1923 - November 8, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Arthur R. Fasen, 97, of Sartell and formerly of Eden Prairie will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Art passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Francis Xavier Gathering Space in Sartell. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the gathering space. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, Sartell.

Art was born on September 20, 1923 in St. Cloud to Peter and Eleanor (Crever) Fasen. After high school, Art joined and proudly served in the United States Coast Guard during WWII. Art married Martha Rolfes on June 21, 1948 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Farming. They resided in Spring Valley, Sioux Falls, SD, and Sartell prior to settling in Eden Prairie in 1964. Art was employed with the Ford Motor Company Tractor Division, retiring in 1980. Art was a member of St. Hubert’s Parish in Chanhassen where he served as Eucharistic Minister for many years, and the Eden Prairie Knights of Columbus. Art and Martha returned to Sartell in May of 2018 residing at Country Manor Villas.

Art enjoyed wood working, golfing, bowling, rebuilding player pianos in his earlier years and volunteering with the PROP (People Reaching Out to People) in Eden Prairie. He also enjoyed winning at pool and spending time with loved ones. Art will be remembered for his strong faith, quiet demeanor and service to others.

Art is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Martha; children, Jean (Harold) Davison of Rochester, Ken (Beth) of Colorado Springs, CO, Anita (Scott) Case of Princeton; six grandchildren, Kurt Davison, Lisa (Ken) Wilson, Dan (Tanya) Davison, Becky, Alex and Ryan Case; two great grandchildren, Lydia and Renee Wilson; siblings, Marvin (Bunny) of Paynesville, Alvin, and Doreen Knopik of Waite Park.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Leo and Jerry.

A special thank you to the St. Cloud Hospital for their exceptional care.