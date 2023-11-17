Arthur J. Borgerding, 91, Cold Spring

January 30, 1932 - November 16, 2023

attachment-Arthur Borgerding loading...

A visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Sunday, November 19, 2023, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Arthur J. Borgerding, age 91, who died Thursday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN. Private funeral services with entombment will be at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Rockville.

Art was born in Freeport, MN to Ben and Theresa (Hoeschen) Borgerding. He married Annella Roering on September 23, 1954, in Immaculate Conception Church in New Munich, MN. Art served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 during the Korean Conflict.

Art and Nellie farmed together west of Freeport until 1997 when they moved to St. Cloud. Art then worked at Gilleland Chevrolet as a custodian until 2008. He enjoyed dancing with the Heartland Polka Swingers, playing cribbage, going to the casino, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Nellie; children, Philip (Barb), Glen (Kathy), Joyce (Mike) Lauer, Cindy (Lee) Maile, Randy (Theresa); brother, John (Darlene); sisters, Bae Stroeing, Jean (Frank) Osendorf; in-law, Viola Borgerding; 24 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren with two on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debbra Stamos; granddaughter, Ava; siblings, Leo Borgerding, Dolores (Al) Ettel, Alcuin (Margie) Borgerding, Tom (Virginia) Borgerding, Nellie (Jim) Ehlert, and infant brother, James.

The family would like to thank the staff at Assumption Home and CentraCare Hospice, especially Deb, for the wonderful care of Art.