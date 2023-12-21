Arthur J. Altrichter, 91, Clear Lake

October 5, 1932 - December 20, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Arthur J. Altrichter, age 91, who passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker and one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the church in Clear Lake.

Art was born October 5, 1932 in Cushing to Frank and Gertrude (Schaust) Altrichter. He married Veronica Kedrowski on June 24, 1957 in Flensburg. Art grew up in Randall and lived most of his life in Clear Lake. He owned Altrichter Milk Transport for over 30 years. Art was a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church where he was a volunteer and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed woodworking, vegetable gardening, fishing, restoring old tractors, and running his Christmas tree farm. Art was a real animal lover. He was well respected, honest, friendly, a hard-worker, had a great sense of humor, and all who knew him loved him. Art had a natural gift for story-telling and entertaining others with his reminiscing.

Survivors include his children, Diana of Horseshoe Bay, TX, Donald of St. Cloud, Douglas of Alexandria, GA, and Donna (Mike) Symanietz of Pine River; daughters-in-law, Michelle of Fayetteville, GA and Lori of Clear Lake; brother, Robert (Loretta) of Buffalo; and grandchildren, Zachary and Abbie. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Veronica; sons, David, Dale, and Darrell; brothers, Wilfred, Edward, Richard, Frank, and Ronald; and sister, Evelyn Bermel.