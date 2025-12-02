July 29, 1938 - November 27, 2025

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

Arthur Joseph Douvier, age 87, of Avon, Minnesota, passed away on November 27, 2025, at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, Minnesota, surrounded by his loving family. Arthur, or "Art" as he was affectionately known, was born on July 29, 1938, in St. Joseph, Minnesota, to Edward and Margaret (Burg) Douvier.

There will be a celebration of Art’s life from 4 p.m.–8 p.m. on Friday December 5th, at Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes in Albany, MN. - 300 Railroad Ave, Albany, MN 56307. A Vigil Prayer Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. friday evening at Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes in Albany with Fr. Brad Jenniges OSB officiating. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls on a later date. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin-Brenny Funeral Home in Albany.

After High School Art served in the Navy before settling in central Minnesota. He married Marilyn Pfannenstein on July 25, 1962, in St. Joseph. They began their life together in St. Joseph, later moving to Flynntown on the St. John’s campus. Before making their home in Avon in 1976.

Art worked for many years at the St. John’s University Dining Services and later at the Seminary on the Saint John's University campus. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Art had a passion for music and learned to play the pedal steel guitar. He played in numerous bands in the Central Minnesota area for many years.

Art is survived by his son, Mark (Laura) Douvier of Upsala, son in law James Ostendorf of Little Falls, and Grand Children Margaux, Gabriel, and Gracelynn.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Marilyn (Pfannenstein) Douvier, his daughter Michele Ostendorf, parents, Edward and Margaret Douvier, and his brother Virgil Douvier.

Art’s family would like to thank the staff at Mother of Mercy and Moments Hospice for the great care they provided to him.

In lieu of Flowers, please send memorials to the Mother of Mercy Foundation (PO Box 676, Albany MN 56307).