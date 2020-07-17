Art Warren, 94, St. Cloud

December 24, 1925 – July 16, 2020



Arthur ‘Art’ Warren, age 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16 at the St. Benedict’s Community Home of St. Cloud. Art was born on December 24, 1925 in Watertown, NY, the son of Arthur E. and Mable (Lundman) Warren. Art’s family moved from New York state to St. Cloud in his early teenage years, and upon graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He was later united in marriage to Elizabeth “Betty” Nahan on February 17, 1973.

Arthur will always be remembered by his wife, Betty Warren; children, Ann (Robert) Howe, Jeff Warren, Kathryn Schaefer, Cheryl Bauschey, Mary Grundman, and Steve McGuire; as well as several grandchildren, other extended family and close friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur E. and Mable Warren; his first wife, Aila Rabe; his second wife, Connie Schiffler; children, Ann Sodahl and Lisa McGuire; and siblings, Ellen Barrett, James Warren, and Kathy Warren.

Art will be interred with military honors at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.