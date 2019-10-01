ST. CLOUD -- A beloved local drop-in style art studio is back, in a bigger building, and under new ownership.

Art As You Like It reopened Tuesday at 630 Lincoln Ave. SE., the former site of an auto parts store.

Owner and artist Marnee McCormick left the construction business after deciding she was ready for a change. She bought Art As You Like It several months ago following a moment of serendipity.

"I was looking for something new to do," McCormick says. "And, the day I was really contemplating what path to take, the business went up for sale."

McCormick says Art As You Like It fans will be pleased to find out very little will change; customers can still drop in when they please to work on art projects, and popular workshops will remain on the menu.

"We're still going to have all the make-and-take pottery, canvas painting, board art. Glass fusing. We'll still have hand-building for clay. Nothing is going away."

McCormick says she plans to expand offerings for individuals or pairs.

"We'll have more do-it-yourself projects, so you won't have to come to a party or class to get instruction," McCormick says. "They'll be more opportunities to come in with a small group, or just you, to create something."

Abby Faulkner

Art As You Like It has been closed since mid-September as McCormick finishes remodeling the kiln room and bathroom. She plans to host a grand opening celebration later in October, but hasn't selected a date. Regular hours will be Tuesday-Friday from 12-7 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Art As You Like It originally opened in Waite Park in 2003.