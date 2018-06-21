Kids Get Creative At SummerTime By George

ST. CLOUD – When the adults at Summertime by George were enjoying the live music Wednesday, their kids were getting their fingers dirty with paint.

Charlene Ridlon is the founder of Art As You Like It, which originated in St. Cloud in 2003.

She says Summertime by George is a perfect activity for all families getting together and having something more engaging for little kids to do.

The George Town area is for little kids, ages 3 and up, where they can come in and do a craft at our booth.

She strongly believes that art is a great way for kids to explore creativity and do things by themselves.

Art is a great way for kids to do things on their own, it's great for their brain. Arts a fun activity and it's fun seeing the kids do their own thing.

On certain Wednesdays, they are providing a free craft activity at Summertime by George.

This story was written by WJON Intern Sarv Mithaqiyan.