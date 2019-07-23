Art As You Like It Closing After 16 Years in Business

WAITE PARK -- A Waite Park art studio will soon close its doors. Art As You Like It, off of Division Street, will closed at the end of August after opening back in 2003.

The studio offers everything from pottery painting to glass fusing. Owner Charlene Ridlon says there were a number of factors in deciding to close.

Our lease is up in the middle of September and we were evaluating if we wanted to run the business for the next three to five years. My husband and I are becoming empty nesters and we wanted the opportunity to make some changes in our lifestyle.

Ridlon says they plan to keep the studio stocked and continue to run classes through the end of August.

Ridlon says the biggest thing she will miss is watching people be creative.

We've already had people who were kids when we first started are now bringing their kids back being creative and trying new things. We've had tons of people come in who have never been creative before and they've had such a great time painting and doing awesome things with us.

Ridlon says while she's loved to watch other's create their masterpiece, she's looking forward to making a few of her own as well as do some traveling.

She adds they also have the business up for sale for anyone who wants to continue the art studio.