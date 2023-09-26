“Around Town” – Here’s a look at some community events happening this week!
It’s a busy week “Around Town”. The Sartell History Bingo looks like fun, the free prostate cancer screenings, not so much, but something that every man has to take care of. Take a look at the community events this week “Around Town”.
- 1
Banquet For Recovery at River's EdgeRiver's Edge Convention Center
September is National Recovery Month. The annual Recovery Community Network's Recovery Banquet is on Saturday, September 30th, at the River's Edge Convention Center.
Registration and social hour begin at 5:00 PM. The banquet begins at 6:00 PM.
Join friends, allies, and members of our Central MN recovery community, and honor individuals in recovery for contributions to the recovery field.
- 2
St. Cloud Area Career FairRiver's Edge Convention Center
Tuesday, September 26th from 1-4 pm
- 3
Sartell History BingoAll Over Sartell!
Play Sartell History Bingo, Thursday, September 28th – Saturday, October 7th.
Each participant will decide if they want to complete a row, column, diagonal line, or four corners consisting of locations in the Sartell area. When that choice is made, a person will go to the four or five locations they’ve chosen and take a selfie at each site - addresses will be provided.
The Bingo card and printed selfies turned in at the Sartell Community Center by Saturday, October 7th, will be entered in a drawing for prizes.
Bingo cards will be available at Sartell City Hall, Sartell Community Center, and Knotty Paws.
- 4
Free Prostate Cancer ScreeningCoburn Cancer Center
CentraCare is offering a free Prostate Cancer Screening for men ages 45-70 with no history of prostate cancer.
Thursday, September 28th, 4:00 – 6:00 pm
At the Coburn Cancer Center – 1900 CentraCare Circle in St. Cloud.
Pre-registration is required: call 320-229-5100 to schedule an appointment.
