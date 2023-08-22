AROUND TOWN: Check out these special events this week!
Around town this week: a chance for you to win a quilt and save a life by giving blood!
Take time this week to help out these nonprofits, and if your group is having a special event, let us know by clicking here!
St. John's Episcopal Church Blood DriveSt. John's Episcopal Church
Join the Blood Drive at St. John's Episcopal Church!
1111 Cooper Ave. South - St. CloudFriday, August 25th: 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Please call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter St Johns Episcopal to schedule an appointment.
Quilt Bingo - Sts. Peter & PaulSts. Peter & Paul
Quilt Bingo at Sts Peter & Paul Parish Center in Richmond, Sunday, August 27th starting at 6:30.
Doors open at 5:00, and refreshments are available.
Cost $15.00 for 15 regular games, special games $2.00. No checks please.
All proceeds benefit Sts Peter and Paul Parish.
