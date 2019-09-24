Arnold James Kaiser, 61, Albany

October 7, 1957 - September 20, 2019

Memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Arnold James Kaiser, age 61, of Albany who passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at Mother of Mercy surrounded by his family.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Arnold was born on October 7, 1957 in Little Falls, MN to the late Cyril and Rita Kaiser. Arnold married Joan Binsfeld; they were married for thirty plus years. He worked locally at various auto body shops as an auto body restoration mechanic. Arnie enjoyed hunting, fishing, mowing his lawn, and living life to the fullest. He will be remembered for being the life of the party.

Arnold is survived by his children: Richard Kaiser, Robert Kaiser and Rebecca (Bob) Dingmann, and one grandson: Joseph Karsky.

He is preceded in death by his wife Joan and one grandson William Kaiser.

In Lieu of flowers memorial may be directed to the family.